Unjust acquittal

Earlier this month the majority Republicans in the federal Senate after listening to damning evidence against former President Trump refused to convict Trump of impeachable offences.

Shortly after the national election of November 6th, of which Trump lost both the popular and electoral college vote. Trump repeatedly claimed the election was rigged and the he actually won the election.

Even though thorough investigations were conducted by Trump’s own Justice Department, Cyber Security Department, and 60 court cases, 2 U.S. Supreme Court cases all of which ruled there was no voter fraud. Trump continued to incite his followers that the election was rigged and stolen from them. Trump continued his rampage of bald face lies and incited his followers to protest the Electoral College vote certification on January 6. Whipped up by Trump this mob then stormed the congressional building, stopped the proceedings, ransacked and vandalized the building and even jeopardized the lives of our elected officials.

Even with all of the above evidence the majority of the Senate Republicans refused to convict Trump. A blatant act of cowardice, and turning a blind eye to overwhelming evidence. Well, we keep re-electing these same representatives over and over. We get the government we deserve.

Mark Johnson

Nine Mile Falls