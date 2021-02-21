24-year-old woman dead after head-on collision near Newport

A 24-year-old Cusick woman was killed in a head-on collision near Newport on Saturday night.

Nalene A. Andrews, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Andrews was headed east on State Route 20 about 7 miles northwest of Newport just after 9 p.m. Saturday when her car crossed the center lane, hitting an oncoming car head-on, according to a news release.

The driver of the second vehicle, Zachary R. King, 36, of Priest River, along with his passenger Darci C. King, 48, were taken to Newport Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Andrews and Zachary King were not wearing a seat belt, according to the WSP. Darci King was wearing a seat belt.

Both vehicles involved in the crash were totaled. The Washington State Patrol indicated alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, and charges are listed as pending against Zachary King.