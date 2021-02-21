Spokane woman suspected of DUI after rolling her car in Kittitas County
UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 21, 2021
A Spokane woman was charged with driving under the influence after rolling her car near Ellensburg early Sunday morning.
Louise S. Seely, 21, of Spokane was driving east on State Route 182 northwest of Ellensburg when her car went of the road of the left side, rolling multiple times before stopping in the median, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Seely was taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare to be treated for her injuries. She was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to WSP.
