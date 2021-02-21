The Dirt: Plans moving forward for Radio Park Apartments on the South Hill

Developers are moving forward with plans for a phased, mixed-use residential development on the South Hill that will incorporate a design unique to the area.

Radio Park LLC, whose principal is Kiemle & Hagood commercial real estate broker Carl Guenzel, filed a building permit application with the city in January to construct the first phase of Radio Park Apartments on the 15-acre undeveloped KXLY site on South Regal Street.

The first phase calls for a four-story, 180,100-square-foot, 153-unit apartment building with a four-story, 84,320-square-foot parking garage at 5222 S. Regal St.

The permit valuation is $32 million, according to the application.

Spokane-based Yost Gallagher Construction is the project contractor. Bernardo|Wills Architects is designing the project.

Radio Park Apartments, when complete, will consist of two apartment buildings with a total of 306. The project will be built in what’s known as a “Texas doughnut” design, in which residential units wrap around an above-grade parking structure.

Guenzel, a partner in the site’s development, told The Spokesman-Review in November the apartment buildings will anchor a mixed-use development with four additional commercial structures that could include a restaurant and a brewery.

The development also will include private and public outdoor spaces, such as a pickleball court, grilling areas and pedestrian paths that will connect the two apartment buildings with the adjacent Southeast Sports Complex.

Dogology NW to open training center in Spokane Valley

Dogology NW, a canine behavior modification company, is planning to remodel a building formerly occupied by an automotive dealership into a training facility in Spokane Valley.

Dog Sciences LLC, whose principal is Dogology NW owner Mary Davies, filed a building permit application with the city in January to remodel the 3,240-square-foot building at 16614 E. Sprague Ave.

Dogology NW is a national training academy for service, autism, PTSD, therapy and emotional support dogs. The company’s professional canine behaviorists also specialize in resolving issues such as aggression, fear and anxiety in dogs.

Davies said she expects the new facility to open in June and provide additional space for on-site training and agility classes.

Dog Sciences LLC purchased the site for $450,000 in November, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

The permit valuation is $85,000, according to the application.

Greenacres-based South Henry Studios is the project architect.

Dry Box Inc. planning office on West Plains

Shipping container company Dry Box Inc. is building a new office on the West Plains, according to an environmental review filed with the Washington state Department of Ecology.

The Chehalis-based company is planning a 2,390-square-foot office on a more than 6-acre vacant site at 8414 W. Geiger Blvd.

The environmental review did not specify whether the development would include a container yard in addition to the office.

Dry Box Inc., which sells and rents shipping containers and office trailers, has container yards in Salt Lake City; Portland, Oregon; Tacoma; and Post Falls.

Construction on the company’s West Plains location is expected to begin in March.

Deaconess remodeling clinic space for oncology, infusion services

MultiCare Deaconess Hospital filed a building permit application last week to remodel 5,630 square feet of existing clinic space to make way for oncology and infusion services at 910 W. Fifth Ave.

Spokane-based Bouten Construction Co. is the project contractor. NAC Architecture, of Spokane, is designing the remodel.

The permit valuation is $650,000, according to the application.