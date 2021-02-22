Avista, city partners draft master agreement to build electric vehicle charging stations

Charging an electric vehicle in Spokane may soon be as simple as a walk in the park.

Avista and the city have drafted a master agreement that will pave the way for the utility company to install several electric vehicle charging stations at parks and libraries across Spokane.

The 10-year agreement would allow the city, Parks Department, and Spokane Public Library to grant easements to Avista to install the charging stations on their public property.

The proposal comes as Avista embarks on an ambitious plan to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure, with the company’s investment matched by a $2.5 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce to the Spokane Regional Transportation Council.

Many of the charging stations will be installed in conjunction with the renovation projects already underway in city parks and libraries. Thus, the first charging station will likely be installed at The Hive, a new library and meeting space in East Central scheduled to open this year.

Charging stations are also planned for the Spokane Public Library’s downtown and Shadle branches, both of which are under renovation.

Under the agreement, Avista would be responsible for installing the charging stations, but the cost of providing electricity to DC fast-charging stations will be borne by Avista, while that of lower-level charging stations will be the responsibility of the city.

The agreement is expected to be voted on by the Park Board and the Spokane City Council in March. It was outlined Monday in a meeting of the City Council’s Public Infrastructure and Environmental Sustainability Committee.