Firefighters rescue man injured after falling 19 feet into Spokane Valley grain elevator

Emergency responders rescued a man Monday after he fell approximately 19 feet in a grain elevator at a local processing plant, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Julie Happy, fire department spokeswoman, said the man was in the elevator at Spokane Seed Company readying to offload a shipment when he slipped and fell farther into the shaft. The man suffered an injured arm and leg, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Firefighters worked for 25 to 30 minutes to free the man, using a monitor to ensure the air quality was under control, Happy said. Meanwhile, all machinery running, or capable of running, nearby was disabled and locked during the operation as a precaution, according to the fire department.

Crews strapped and stabilized the man on a backboard before pulling him up onto a stretcher. He was transported to an area hospital via an AMR ambulance for treatment.

Amid steady rain showers, Happy said firefighters descending into the elevator shaft had to overcome the slippery conditions to get the man out.

The Spokane Fire Department also responded to the scene.

“We train a lot for this kind of rescue,” Happy said.