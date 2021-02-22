Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs one of five finalists for Bob Cousy Award

Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs is one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Suggs joins Baylor’s Jared Butler, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Villanova’s Collin Gillespie on the list of finalists. Suggs and Cunningham are freshmen.

Suggs leads the West Coast Conference in steals (2.0), and ranks fourth in field goal percentage (51.2), fifth in assists (4.3) and 11th in scoring (14.1).

He’s been named WCC freshman of the week nine times. He was named WCC player of the week after scoring 27 points in a 99-88 victory over then-No. 3 Iowa.

Recent Cousy Award winners include Oregon’s Payton Pritchard (2020), Murray State’s Ja Morant (2019) and Villanova’s Jalen Brunson (2018).

Kispert finalist for Senior CLASS Award

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert has been named one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award.

To be eligible, student-athletes must be a Division I senior with notable achievements on and off the court.

Kispert has a 3.79 grade-point average as he works on his master’s in business administration. He’s averaging 19 points and 4.8 rebounds. He has joined GU teammates spending time with kids at Camp Goodtimes, a weeklong camp for children impacted by cancer. He’s been involved with Gonzaga’s Bulldog Athlete Ministry program since his freshman season.

Other finalists: Manny Camper, Siena; Collin Gillespie, Villanova; Ross Cummings, Mercer; Cam Davis, U.S. Naval Academy; Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago; Marcus Garrett, Kansas; Justin Turner, Bowling Green; Luka Garza, Iowa; and Oscar da Silva, Stanford. Fans can vote at seniorclassaward.com.