Mark Few on the WCC Tournament: ‘We’re going to have to hunker down before we head down’

Gonzaga would prefer WCC Tournament games be played at home venues instead of Las Vegas to limit COVID-19 risks, but it doesn’t sound like the notion has widespread support around the conference.

“I’ve been very impressed with every venue we’ve been at this year. I just thought it would be easier to do it as home games where everybody’s handled it,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said on The Field of 68 podcast. “Gonzaga gets one vote, right. I think everybody else wants it business as usual so hopefully we can make it. We’re searching out the safest place to stay and be isolated.”

Few said his main concern is the NCAA rule requiring teams to pass seven consecutive days of COVID tests before arriving in Indianapolis.

“What we’ve learned over the year with our team is we have to be pretty much isolated the seven days prior to the testing for seven days,” Few said. “So we’re going to have to hunker down before we head down to our conference tournament.”