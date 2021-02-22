The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 37° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  NCAA

Mark Few on the WCC Tournament: ‘We’re going to have to hunker down before we head down’

UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 22, 2021

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few calls plays during the first half of a college basketball game on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few calls plays during the first half of a college basketball game on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga would prefer WCC Tournament games be played at home venues instead of Las Vegas to limit COVID-19 risks, but it doesn’t sound like the notion has widespread support around the conference.

“I’ve been very impressed with every venue we’ve been at this year. I just thought it would be easier to do it as home games where everybody’s handled it,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said on The Field of 68 podcast. “Gonzaga gets one vote, right. I think everybody else wants it business as usual so hopefully we can make it. We’re searching out the safest place to stay and be isolated.”

Few said his main concern is the NCAA rule requiring teams to pass seven consecutive days of COVID tests before arriving in Indianapolis.

“What we’ve learned over the year with our team is we have to be pretty much isolated the seven days prior to the testing for seven days,” Few said. “So we’re going to have to hunker down before we head down to our conference tournament.”

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.