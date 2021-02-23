100 years ago in the Inland Northwest: Pullman chamber dismisses proposal for a new state of ‘Lincoln’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Pullman Chamber of Commerce gave a big thumbs-down to the proposal for a new state of “Lincoln,” consisting of Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Pullman had a particular reason for not wanting to secede from Washington. It’s the home of Washington State College, which was largely subsidized by the wealth of Western Washington. The chamber also noted that Washington had a “fine financial rating” in the bond markets, and this status would likely be impaired, to say the least, under a new state.

The chamber did offer one other option to the North Idaho proponents of the plan: They suggested that North Idaho become part of Washington.

From the presidential beat: W.E. Metzger delivered some particularly well-timed news to the Spokane Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He announced that “three lineal descendants” of George Washington’s family may be buried in Almira, Washington.

The announcement came during the society’s Washington’s Birthday Banquet at the Spokane City Club.

Metzger said this intriguing possibility was discovered by W.D. Vincent, past president of the chapter. He added that further investigation was needed.

They were apparently referring to the graves of Bushrod Corbin Washington and his family members, whose tombstones can still be seen in the Almira Cemetery.

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1903: President Theodore Roosevelt signed an agreement with Cuba to lease the area around Guantanamo Bay to the United States.