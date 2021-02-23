Cache Reset
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi named finalist for Jerry West Award

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 23, 2021

Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi drives against San Diego's Frankie Hughes during the second half of Saturday's game at the McCarthey Athletic Center. (By Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi has been named a finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

Ayayi, a 6-foot-5 junior guard from France, is joined by Baylor’s MaCio Teague, Houston’s Quentin Grimes, Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp and Oregon’s Chris Duarte.

Ayayi record the first triple-double in program history with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists against Portland. His 14 assists ranks second on GU’s single-game list. Ayayi’s 18 rebounds vs. Iowa was the most by Bulldogs guard since the program joined Division I in 1958-59.

Ayayi averages 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds, the latter fourth in the WCC. His 2.19 assist-to-turnover ratio also ranks fourth.

Past West Award winners include Seton Hall’s Myles Powell in 2020, Duke’s RJ Barrett in 2019 and Purdue’s Carsen Edwards in 2018.

Fans can vote at hoophallawards.com beginning Friday.

