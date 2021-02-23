Idaho man arrested on suspicion of murder after boy’s death

Associated Press

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — An Idaho man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police received reports of an injured toddler who later died.

Aaron Jacoby Williams of Garden City was booked into the Ada County Jail Monday on suspicion of first degree murder. The 31-year-old man is being held without bail, according to jail records.

Paramedics were called to a local health clinic Monday afternoon for a 2-year—old that had been brought in with significant injuries. The toddler was unconscious and not breathing when he arrived at the clinic, and medical staff at the clinic were unable to revive him. The Garden City Police Department says emergency staffers at St. Luke’s Medical Center also tried to revive the boy, but he died of his injuries.

Garden City Police investigators searched the home where the child was believed to be injured, and said they learned the toddler had been in Williams’ care, and that Williams is engaged to the child’s mother.

Police have not released the toddler’s name. Williams was expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon. It’s not immediately known if he has obtained an attorney, and he has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea.