South African COVID-19 variant confirmed in Washington, Idaho

A COVID-19 variant originally identified in South Africa has been confirmed in both Washington and Idaho as of Tuesday.

The B.1.351 variant has not not been associated with more severe disease or more transmission. However, it might reduce the effectiveness of some COVID-19 vaccines.

A COVID-19 case confirmed in King County on Jan. 29 was geo-sequenced at the Washington Virology Lab and confirmed to be the South African variant on Tuesday. Health officials had few details about the variant case because the person was unable to be reached through contact tracing efforts.

The number of U.K. variant cases of COVID-19 in Washington doubled this week as well, and the B.1.1.7 variant is more widespread in Washington so far than the South African variant.

There are now 39 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Washington, and it seems to spread quicker, worrying health officials about the potential for a new surge in cases. Currently, COVID-19 vaccines available do appear to offer protection against the U.K. variant of the virus, however.

State and local health officials asked people to double-down on wearing well-fitting masks, social distancing and limiting gatherings to keep case counts declining and prevent the spread of variants .

“I am very concerned for how this will affect our trajectory,” Acting State Health Officer Dr. Scott Lindquist said. “Now is the time to double-down on efforts to help stop the spread of these variants across the state.”

While the South African variant might reduce the effectiveness of currently approved vaccines, those vaccines still offer important protection against local strains of the virus, as well as against severe disease and hospitalization due to the South African variant, according to health officials.

“The safest thing to say is there’s some reduced protection — I don’t think it’s well characterized yet, that reduction or its implications on human health,” King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin told reporters Tuesday. “It appears that vaccines remain protective against severe disease and hospitalization.”

Health officials said vaccinating people as quickly as possible, as well as continued adherence to public health measures, will be vital to preventing a fourth wave of cases in the state.

In the U.K., Ireland and other countries in Europe, the U.K. variant led to massive outbreaks and country-wide lockdowns to control it. Health officials said all of that could be avoided here if residents continue to take precautions.

“If we stay strong for a few more months and continue to decrease transmission and continue to get people vaccinated, we can avoid a severe fourth wave and have a much more normal summertime,” Duchin said.

Currently, the Department of Health, with the help of other labs like the UW Virology lab , is genotyping about 2% of all positive COVID-19 tests for variants, with a goal to reach 5% in the coming weeks. With so few samples currently genotyped, it’s difficult for health officials to estimate how many more cases of the variant are actually out there.

“Although we expect the proportion of these variants to grow in the coming weeks, it’s not possible to predict how fast this will happen and how one or the other will change the trajectory of our outbreak,” Duchin said.

So far neither the U.K. or South African variants have been detected in Eastern Washington, but officials said its absence in testing in Eastern Washington likely is only the result of the limited samples being genotyped from the eastern side of the state.

“I believe it’s there, but we’re not sampling enough to detect it yet,” Lindquist said.

Last Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirmed the South African variant in a person living in southwest Idaho, however. So far, the South African variant has been confirmed in at least ten states .

This story will be updated.

