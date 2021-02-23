Volleyball roundup: Tia Allen notches 24 kills to lead Mt. Spokane over Central Valley

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 1: Tia Allen notched 24 kills and two blocks and the Wildcats (2-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-2) 22-25, 25-10, 25-17, 26-24 in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A match on Tuesday.

Mead 3, University 0: Sophia Turningrobe had two aces and nine assists and the visiting Panthers (2-0, 2-0) beat the Titans (0-2, 0-1) 25-10, 25-4, 25-20 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Jordyn Hutchinson added 13 digs for Mead, and Kylie Johnson led University with five kills and two blocks.

Cheney 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Kiley Power had 17 assists and the visiting Blackhawks (1-1) beat the Tigers (1-1) 21-25, 25-16, 28-26, 25-21 in a 4A/3A match. Katie Kenlein contributed 26 assists for Lewis & Clark.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ferris 0: Avery Tee had 14 kills, Kate Palelek had 26 assists and the Bullpups (1-0) beat the Saxons (0-1) 25-16, 25-20, 25-17 in a 4A/3A match. Julia Clayden had 12 assists for Ferris.

Clarkston 3, Othello 1: Katie Kaufman had 15 kills and the Greyhounds (1-0) beat the Huskies (1-1) 22-25, 25-18, 27-25, 25-20 in a GSL 2A match. Halle Parris had 21 assists and three aces for Othello.

North Central 3, Rogers 0: Kelsie Delp had six kills and the Indians (2-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in a GSL 2A match.

Pullman 3, East Valley 0: Kalee Hildenbrand had 11 kills and five aces and the visiting Greyhounds (1-0, 1-0) beat the Knights (0-2, 0-1) 25-13, 25-13, 25-12 in a GSL 2A match. Hannah Gecas had 38 digs for Pullman, and Hope Harrington led East Valley with four kills and three blocks.

Shadle Park at West Valley: Details were unavailable.