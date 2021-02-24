Eastern Washington basketball coach Shantay Legans joins Northwest Passages virtual forum Thursday

Eastern Washington men’s basketball coach Shantay Legans is on the cusp of back-to-back Big Sky Conference titles.

The reigning Big Sky Coach of the Year – selected by ESPN in 2020 as one of the nation’s top 40 college basketball coaches younger than 40 – will answer live questions by sportswriter Ryan Collingwood on Thursday at 2 p.m. as part of the Northwest Passages virtual series.

The Q&A can be viewed live at spokesman.com/bookclub/livestream/ with a replay available after the live forum has concluded.

Legans and the Eagles are off this week before finishing Big Sky regular-season play against Idaho State on Wednesday and March 5 in Cheney.