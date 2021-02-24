Montana’s hunting and fishing license year begins March 1

Montana’s new license year opens March 1, meaning that’s the day people can buy a 2021 hunting and fishing license and begin applying for permits and special licenses.

The deadline to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.

Applications for most species – deer, elk, antelope, deer B, elk B, antelope B, moose, sheep, goat, bison, bear, turkey – can be made beginning March 1.

Hunters and anglers can buy licenses and apply for permits on the FWP website beginning at 5 a.m.; click on “Buy and Apply.”

Most FWP offices will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The licensing call center will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. from March 1-April 1; after April 1, the hours will return to 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The call center can be reached at (406) 444-2950.

Remember, anyone applying for a special license or permit will need to have a valid email address.