Spokane Valley man in hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday evening that left a man with life-threatening wounds, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 6:00 pm. Wednesday, Spokane Valley Deputies responded at a house on the 11300 block of East 7th Avenue — an address “well-known” to deputies and detectives, the release said.

Arriving deputies provided aid to the man, who had several gunshot wounds. Medics transported him the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Deputies had not identified suspects as of 9 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators believe the shooting was not random and does not pose an ongoing threat, the release said.

Wednesday night, Major Crimes detectives were collecting evidence at the scene with Spokane County Forensic personnel’s assistance.

Deputies ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and use reference No. 10023396.