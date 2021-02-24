Spokane Valley man killed in crash with suspected drunken driver was ‘honest as could be’

A 69-year-old Spokane Valley man died in a multiple-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon when a suspected drunken driver hit his car head on, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The crash happened around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 463, about 6 miles south of Sagle in Bonner County, according to the release.

Police suspect Robert J. Harp, 44, of Clark Fork was drunk while driving southbound in a white 1993 Dodge Shadow, the release said.

Larry D. Court, 69, of Spokane Valley was driving northbound in a turquoise 1992 Ford Festiva when Harp drove left of center along a sweeping corner, police said. The two cars collided before sliding off the northbound shoulder, the release said.

A LifeFlight helicopter transported Court to Kootenai Health but he was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, according to the release.

Corey DuCharme, a mechanic in Spokane Valley, said Court was a long-time customer and friend who loved old European cars and was “bound and determined to make them run.” At the time he died, Court had DuCharme working on a 1966 Volvo to be given to one of Court’s descendants.

DuCharme said Court was a gentle, careful and good-hearted man who was “honest as could be.”

Police say the crash also caused Alicia Allison, 51, of Libby, Montana, to drive off the right shoulder to avoid the collision and then hit a post. A passenger, Felicia Allison, 26, of Georgia, was in the 2015 Subaru Outback with her, the release said.

Police recommended Harp be charged with aggravated driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.