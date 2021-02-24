Trio of teens suspected in armed burglary and drive-by shooting Wednesday

Police suspect two young adults and a 17-year-old boy burglarized a man’s home early Wednesday morning before shooting at him and hiding, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Around 1:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported a vehicle driving “erratically” the wrong way on Ash Street before heading into the parking lot of Shadle High School. The caller said a male with a gun got out of the car, according to the release.

Moments later, a second caller said armed burglars had broken into his house located on the 600 block of East Rich Avenue. The caller said, in his car, he chased the suspects in their Chevy Impala.

During the chase, the suspects shot at him but he was not injured, he told police. He followed the Impala to the high school parking lot, where the suspects got out of the car and ran, according to the release.

When police arrived in the parking lot they found a semi-automatic rifle on the ground in front of the Impala, the release said.

A K-9 unit tracking the suspects’ scent from the lot led officers to Glover Middle School, where they found 18-year-old Bahaulddin J. Alnajati and a 17-year-old, according to the release.

There, police also found a .45 caliber handgun reported stolen from Missoula, Montana, the release said.

A third suspect, Travis S. Funderburg, 18, returned to the high school with his parents and admitted to driving his parents’ Impala, the release said.

Officers booked the three into the Spokane County Jail or Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree burglary, drive-by shooting, first-degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, the release said.