Washington State Patrol employee arrested on suspicion of attempted child rape

A Washington State Patrol employee in Kirkland has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted child rape, according to a WSP news release.

The 27-year-old unnamed WSP employee walked into a hotel room Tuesday expecting to find two children inside but instead was arrested by the Seattle Police Department SWAT team, according to a news release from the department.

Washington State Patrol immediately removed the man from his duties and will internally investigate him for policy violations and “appropriate personnel action” while the Seattle Police Department conducts the criminal investigation separately, the WSP release said. WSP will not be involved in the criminal investigation.

“As parents and Washingtonians ourselves, we are shocked and deeply disappointed,” the WSP news release said.

Washington State Patrol “will have no further comment until the matter is adjudicated,” according to the release.