Wildlife biologist to speak on gray flycatcher nest ecology
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 24, 2021
Wildlife biologist Jeff Kozma will give a presentation at the Washington Ornithological Society on March 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Kozma is a biologist at the Timber, Fish and Wildlife Program within the Department of Fisheries Resources Management of the Yakama Nation.
He will talk about gray flycatcher nest ecology.
To sign up and attend, visit wos.org/monthly-meetings. Sign -in begins at 7:15 p.m. on March 1.
For more than 17 years, Kozma has conducted field research on the life history and reproductive biology of birds.
Kozma has a special focus on the white-headed woodpecker and other cavity-nesting birds, and how habitat characteristics influence nest survival in managed ponderosa pine forests of Washington’s eastern Cascades.
In 2014-15, Kozma expanded his research to include the breeding biology of the gray flycatcher, a species at the northern end of its range in Washington.
Kozma will describe how he conducted the research and will share what he learned about where these flycatchers place their nests and the habitat characteristics that determine nesting success or failure.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.