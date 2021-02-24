Wildlife biologist to speak on gray flycatcher nest ecology

Staff Reports

Wildlife biologist Jeff Kozma will give a presentation at the Washington Ornithological Society on March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Kozma is a biologist at the Timber, Fish and Wildlife Program within the Department of Fisheries Resources Management of the Yakama Nation.

He will talk about gray flycatcher nest ecology.

To sign up and attend, visit wos.org/monthly-meetings. Sign -in begins at 7:15 p.m. on March 1.

For more than 17 years, Kozma has conducted field research on the life history and reproductive biology of birds.

Kozma has a special focus on the white-headed woodpecker and other cavity-nesting birds, and how habitat characteristics influence nest survival in managed ponderosa pine forests of Washington’s eastern Cascades.

In 2014-15, Kozma expanded his research to include the breeding biology of the gray flycatcher, a species at the northern end of its range in Washington.

Kozma will describe how he conducted the research and will share what he learned about where these flycatchers place their nests and the habitat characteristics that determine nesting success or failure.