Bloomsday 2021 race poster made by local dog-loving artist for 16th time

Bloomsday race officials released the 2021 race poster Thursday, featuring a runner surrounded by stained glass depictions of Spokane, Paris, Rome and other international cities.

For the 45th Bloomsday Worldwide race, participants can complete their 12K run or walk from any location beginning April 30 through May 9, according to the Thursday news release from Bloomsday.

The second virtual race follows 2020’s worldwide event, which moved online and had participants run in their own neighborhoods to allow for social distancing during the pandemic.

Roughly 26,000 runners and walkers entered Virtual Bloomsday, including participants from 20 foreign nations, according to the release.

The artist behind the poster, Steve Merryman of SIGMADOG, has designed 15 prior Bloomsday posters, according to the release.

“Taking Bloomsday worldwide is a major step,” Merryman said in the news release. “I created an image that expresses the optimism, energy and spirit of this traditionally Spokane event that now belongs to the world.”

Merryman and his wife, Faith Merryman, have operated SIGMADOG design studio together since 1993, according to the studio’s website.

Merryman creates designs for businesses but focuses also on pet portraits.

The 2021 race poster can be purchased when runners sign up for the 2021 race.