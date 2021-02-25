Remy Martin leads Arizona State past Washington 80-72

Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. – Remy Martin scored 31 points and Kimani Lawrence added 21 with 20 rebounds as Arizona State pulled away with a late 8-0 run to defeat Washington 80-72 on Thursday night.

Alonzo Verge and Lawrence made six free throws as the final 58 seconds ticked away, and Lawrence added a fast-break layup off a steal as Arizona State (9-11, 6-8 Pacific-12 Conference) took control at the end in a game that saw 11 lead changes and nine ties.

UW missed its last seven shots after Cole Bajema knotted the score at 72 with his layup at the 2:02 mark.

Bajema finished with 11 points for the Huskies (5-19, 4-15), Quade Green led with 16 points but was 2 of 7 from distance. Jamal Bey finished with 14 points and Erik Stevenson scored 13.

Marcus Tsohonis had scored in double figures in six of Washington’s previous eight games but was held to five points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Martin scored 19 points in the first half, which ended in a 35-all tie.

Lawrence picked up his second consecutive double-double on the Sun Devils’ first possession of the second half. He was trailing Holland Woods, who wrapped a no-look pass around UW center Nate Roberts. Lawrence caught it in stride and put it up in traffic.

Arizona State scored 23 points off 14 UW turnovers. Washington scored 11 off a dozen ASU miscues.

The Sun Devils scored 40 in the paint to Washington’s 30. The Huskies put up 27 3-pointers, making 11 and missed four straight from behind the arc as time was winding down.

Washington is at Arizona on Saturday to wrap up its regular season and await the beginning of the Pac-12 Tournament on March 10.