Things to do in Spokane: Feb. 26-March 5

Virtual Escape Room: The Euphorigen Investigation – Work in teams of four to six people over Zoom to solve a series of puzzles. For children ages 13-18. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday and Saturday, 4-5:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Virtual Trivia: Game of Thrones – An evening of “Game of Thrones” trivia, facts and fun. Open to adults. Register at bit.ly/3s4aHTK. Friday, 7-8 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Interactive Virtual Cooking Class: Burgers and Perfect Sweet Potato Fries – Hosted by Eat Move Thrive Spokane. Learn how to make a plant-based burger that fits into a healthy diet. Visit eatmovethrivespokane.com/events to register. Recipes, shopping list and Zoom link will be emailed upon received payment. Sunday, 4 p.m. $12. (509) 720-8620.

Virtual Book Launch: “Daisy” – Join author Jessixa Bagley for an online book launch. Visit wishingtreebookstore.com to register. Tuesday, 10-11 a.m. Presented by Wishing Tree Books. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Super Latino Super Salads – Use traditional ingredients to create a Nuevo Latino salad. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Webinar: Memory Strategies for Daily Life – Neuropsychologist Michelle Kim, Ph.D. to learn everyday tips for coping with memory loss, such as how to remember where you put things, recall names and keep an organized schedule. Visit alz.org/alzwa/events to register. WednesdayMarch 3, 1-1:45 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Webinar: “Perimenopause: The Path to Menopause” – Learn about perimenopause, ways to know whether you’re in it, and ways to get ready for the next stage (menopause), as well as discussion around how women feel about it, how society views it, and why the conversation around menopause needs to change. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register. WednesdayMarch 3, 4 p.m. Free.

Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival (Virtual) – Seven full-length films and two shorts that share Jewish life and culture with the Inland Northwest. The theme “Hope in a Broken World,” is both a response to 2020 and an affirmation that hope can emerge even in the most demoralizing situations. Visit sjcff.eventive.org/welcome to purchase tickets. Wednesday through March 12, 7 p.m. Presented by Jewish Family Services. $5-$8 tickets; $30-$50 full-festival passes. (509) 747-7394.