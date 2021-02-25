From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Shelby K. Bushore and Stacie B. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin C. Custer, of Beaverton, Ore., and Natasha N. Martin, of Deer Park.

Nicholas R. Towler and Christina M. Hendrickson, both of Cheney.

Henry J. Hanigan and Morgan M. Mittie, both of Spokane.

Tayler J. Cooke and Miranda K. Gleason, both of Cheney.

Bryce J. Neuhauser and Sami L. Philp, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

City of Spokane Valley v. James C. Hansgar, et al., complaint of warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Edwin G. Harris v. Glen C. Toulou, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Daniel Garabedian v. Tracy Forder, restitution of premises.

Madison Jones v. Devin Washington, et al., seeking quiet title.

Theresa Moore-Wheeler v. Linda Stevens, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Christian Moody v. Andrea Jones, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Dawn L. Dartnell v. Andria D. Shaw, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Joy, Shara-Li and Daniel J.

Ramer, Darlinda G. and Rodney A.

Burke, Aaron J. and Oberg-Burke, Ericka L.

James, Donna A. L. and Christopher M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Anthony M. Jimenez, 28; $990.50 fine, 29 months in prison with credit given for 364 days served, after pleading guilty to driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drug and two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle.

John W. Epps, 40; 54 days in jail with credit given for 54 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, money laundering, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Scott A. Schroeder, 33; $15 fine, 60 months in prison with credit given for 201 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary-domestic violence, two counts of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of violation of order.

Kenley A. Prince, 34; 328 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

James A. Crudup Jr., 47; $762.30 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Ryan Q. Doherty, 33; 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Douglas J. Farmer, also known as Daniel J. Maddock, 32; 25.5 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Ronnie L. Vasalech, 53; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Sheldon D. Schmoyer, 27; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, refusal to give information to or cooperate with officer while operating a vehicle.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Taylor J. Ostin, 22; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 12 months probation, two counts of third-degree theft.

Shirley A. Miller, 63; $705 fine, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Cheryl M. Mittskus, $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Devin S. Neely, 29; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Ronald D. J. McDaniel, 21; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Renee J. Nelson, 57; $725 fine, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Steven N. McNeilly, 22; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Anthony D. Hoyt, 34; $75 restitution, 140 days in jail with credit given for 140 days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Marques L. Johnson, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Summer D. Galbreath, 32; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jesse M. James, 30; $1,500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Justin R. McGurk, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree driving with license suspended.

Shailyn R. Hoover, 22; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, third-degree theft.

Frances C. T. Magnus, 45; $750 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Judge Donna Wilson

Ricardo Sanchez-Onofre, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Joanna R. Saunders, 23; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Chase M. Carter, 27; $10 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

Beau A. Spencer, 32; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no contact/protection order violation.

Brandon M. Lee, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.