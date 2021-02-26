Body found in Spokane River near Monroe Street Bridge

Spokane firefighters pulled a man’s body from the Spokane River Friday morning.

The body was discovered about 75 yards west of the Monroe Street Bridge and reported by a person shortly before 8 a.m., according to Spokane Police Department spokesperson Julie Humphreys.

The cause of death is not known.

The identity of the man is expected to be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The body was found about 15 feet from shore and retrieved by the fire department’s water rescue team.

The police department’s Major Crimes Unit was called to the scene, but that is routine when a body is discovered and does not necessarily mean the cause of the man’s death was criminal, Humphreys said.