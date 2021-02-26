The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Idaho basketball

Damen Thacker scores 22 to lift Idaho past Montana State for first win of season

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 26, 2021

Idaho guard Damen Thacker dribbles down the court against Montana State on Feb. 26, 2021, in Moscow, Idaho. (Courtesy of Idaho athletics)
Staff and wire reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – Damen Thacker scored 22 points, hitting 4 of 8 on 3-pointers, and Idaho ended its season-opening 19-game losing streak, edging past Montana State 74-69 on Friday.

Thacker hit a contested shot with 31 seconds remaining to put the Vandals up 70-67. He added two free throws with 3 seconds to play to seal the win.

Ja’Vary Christmas finished with 11 points, five rebounds, five assists, and one steal for Idaho (1-19, 1-16 Big Sky Conference). He was 3 for 4 from beyond the arc while playing a team-high 32 minutes.

The Vandals and Bobcats had 28 rebounds apiece. Three Vandals had five boards – Scott Blakney, Christmas and Tanner Christensen. Idaho had eight offensive rebounds and outscored MSU 11-0 in second-chance points.

Jubrile Belo scored a season-high 24 points for the Bobcats (9-8, 6-5), whose losing streak reached five games.

MSU’s Xavier Bishop added 14 points and seven assists. Amin Adamu had 12 points.

The Vandals host MSU again at noon Sunday.

