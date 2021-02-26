Game camera from Colorado catches cougar mid-leap

A game camera photo from Colorado shows a cougar leaping high over a cached deer carcass.

The photo was released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in an effort to promote a podcast about cougar biology and living near the big felines.

“Mountain lions are fascinating animals that are incredibly strong & fast. They can run 45 mph & jump 19 feet straight up in the air,” the agency tweeted. “Learn more in this podcast episode featuring our wildlife researcher Mat Alldredge, a leading mountain lion expert.”

To listen to the podcast, which is well worth your time, visit: art19.com/shows/colorado-outdoors/episodes/0e9049b3-4323-42b0-97f5-3f17461513e4