Game camera from Colorado catches cougar mid-leap
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 26, 2021
A game camera photo from Colorado shows a cougar leaping high over a cached deer carcass.
The photo was released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in an effort to promote a podcast about cougar biology and living near the big felines.
“Mountain lions are fascinating animals that are incredibly strong & fast. They can run 45 mph & jump 19 feet straight up in the air,” the agency tweeted. “Learn more in this podcast episode featuring our wildlife researcher Mat Alldredge, a leading mountain lion expert.”
To listen to the podcast, which is well worth your time, visit: art19.com/shows/colorado-outdoors/episodes/0e9049b3-4323-42b0-97f5-3f17461513e4
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.