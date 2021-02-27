Police respond to apparent shots fired, pistol-whipping in North Spokane

Spokane police are asking the public for information about an assault Saturday.

Around 1 p.m. , a 911 caller near the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road said they had just seen a man “get shot and then thrown off the balcony,” according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Officers arrived and talked to two victims who said nobody had been shot, though both had injuries to their faces from being pistol-whipped, according to the release.

Police found empty shell casings in the area. Witnesses said the suspects left in a vehicle before officers arrived, the release said.

This case is still under investigation. Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2021-20031527.