Correction for March 1, 2021
UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 28, 2021
Union Stadium serves Mead School District
A story that printed Feb. 28 included an incorrect location for Union Stadium, which serves the Mead School District. Also, Mead and Mt. Spokane High Schools both played games in the stadium Saturday.
