Opinion >  Letters

Global battle protects locals

Thanks to the Spokesman-Review for printing letters with a variety of opinions, creating a forum for different points of view. I was particularly taken by Jenna Haines’ letter this past weekend (Feb. 21) about the need to invest in global health.

In order to protect us locally it makes sense to battle pandemics like COVID-19 globally. With new variants of COVID cropping up in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, and then spreading to our shores, the need is clear: a global effort.

Fortunately, organizations like the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria, along with GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, have a proven track record, so this is money well invested. Both of these organizations help countries focus on health, they have saved millions of lives, and improved health care systems that will be better able to battle future pandemics locally.

America’s global contributions have also led the way to inspire other countries to contribute to this effort. Decisions are being made right now for the next relief bill, so it’s time to ask our members of Congress to invest $30 billion in this global battle (less than 1%). Our calls and letters to our senators and representative can make the difference: invest globally to protect us locally!

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish

 

