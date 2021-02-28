Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Happy Birthday, Peace Corps

Happy Birthday to the Peace Corps! On March 1, 1961, John F. Kennedy founded the Peace Corps. Ya don’t look a day over 25, my friend

As with other things, the Peace Corps has had its style cramped by the pandemic, but it is ready to resume its mission to the U.S. and to the world. As you read this Peace Corps is returning to countries around the world.

Have you longed to get out of the house during the pandemic? Peace Corps can help you get out of the house — a long way out of the house. Peace Corps has no age limit for volunteers, so even if you are older than the Peace Corps itself you can serve.

In times like these America needs all the friends it can get. Join the Peace Corps and help make some friends for your country — and yourself.

Roger Reed

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
