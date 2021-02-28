On the air
Sun., Feb. 28, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
10 a.m.: Atlanta vs. Boston ………………………………………………………………. MLB
Basketball, college men
Noon: Washington State at Arizona State ………………………………. Pac-12
2 p.m.: Dayton at St. Bonaventure ……………………………………………. ESPNU
3 p.m.: Massachusetts at Saint Louis ……………………………….. CBS Sports
4 p.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse ……………………………………………… ESPN
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ………………………………………… ESPN
6 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon …………………………………………………………… ESPN2
7 p.m.: Air Force at Colorado State ………………………………….. CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Baylor at Texas …………………………………………………………………. ESPN2
4 p.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s …………………………………………………………. FS1
5 p.m.: Marquette at Connecticut ……………………………………… CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Utah at New Orleans …………………………………………………………… NBA
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Portland …………………………………………………….. NBA
Basketball, NBA G-League
Noon: G League Ignite vs. Delaware ………………………………………… ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Carolina at Florida ……………………………………………………………….. NHL
Soccer
11:55 a.m.: EPL, Southampton at Everton ………………………. NBC Sports
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited ………………………………………………………………….. FS1
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Volleyball
Noon: Washington State at Arizona State …………………………… 920-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob …………………………………………………………… 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … ……………………………..700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.