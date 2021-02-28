The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 53° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

10 a.m.: Atlanta vs. Boston ………………………………………………………………. MLB

Basketball, college men

Noon: Washington State at Arizona State ………………………………. Pac-12

2 p.m.: Dayton at St. Bonaventure ……………………………………………. ESPNU

3 p.m.: Massachusetts at Saint Louis ……………………………….. CBS Sports

4 p.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse ……………………………………………… ESPN

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ………………………………………… ESPN

6 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon …………………………………………………………… ESPN2

7 p.m.: Air Force at Colorado State ………………………………….. CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Baylor at Texas …………………………………………………………………. ESPN2

4 p.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s …………………………………………………………. FS1

5 p.m.: Marquette at Connecticut ……………………………………… CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Utah at New Orleans …………………………………………………………… NBA

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Portland …………………………………………………….. NBA

Basketball, NBA G-League

Noon: G League Ignite vs. Delaware ………………………………………… ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Carolina at Florida ……………………………………………………………….. NHL

Soccer

11:55 a.m.: EPL, Southampton at Everton ………………………. NBC Sports

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited ………………………………………………………………….. FS1

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Volleyball

Noon: Washington State at Arizona State …………………………… 920-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob …………………………………………………………… 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … ……………………………..700-AM

All events are subject to change.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.