Spokane County reports 48 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as both the number of diagnoses and hospitalizations continues to decline from a post- holiday surge.

The total number of infections in the county stands at 37,311 as March begins. The first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County were reported March 19, 2020, according to the district.

Since then, 579 county residents have died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. No new deaths were reported Sunday.

The district reported 51 people were hospitalized Sunday with infections.

In addition, 16,836 people have been vaccinated at the mass vaccination site at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, according to a news release Sunday.

A total of 68,701 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the United States on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll in the United States reached a half- million last Monday.