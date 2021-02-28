WCC announces seeding, pairings for men’s and women’s tournaments

There wasn’t much question about the top or bottom, but the WCC’s new seeding formula resulted in several adjustments to the men’s middle tier.

The conference partnered with statistical analyst Ken Pomeroy, who developed a proprietary algorithm that calculated each team’s adjusted winning percentage (AWP) with numerous teams playing unbalanced schedules due to COVID-19 disruptions.

No. 1 Gonzaga, which finished 15-0 in conference play, and second-seeded BYU (10-3) were essentially locks for double-byes into the semifinals March 8 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Likewise, San Francisco, San Diego and Portland, the bottom three seeds in order, seemed all but set.

Pepperdine (7-6) is the third seed, followed by Saint Mary’s (4-6), which was the biggest beneficiary of the new seeding model because it had the toughest strength of schedule. The Gaels placed seventh by win-loss percentage.

Loyola Marymount (7-5), third by win-loss percentage, dropped to the fifth seed in AWP. Pacific (6-7) and Santa Clara (4-5) are seeded sixth and seventh, respectively.

On the women’s side, Gonzaga (16-1) earned its 15th regular-season title in the last 16 years. BYU (13-3), which split two games game with the Bulldogs, is the second seed. The Zags and Cougars have byes into the semifinals March 8.

San Francisco (10-7) secured the third seed after defeating BYU in the regular-season finale.

San Diego finished as the fourth seed, but the Toreros won’t play in the tournament after announcing a COVID pause Thursday. Every team below USD moved up one spot. No. 7 Saint Mary’s advanced to Friday’s second round with no 10th seed in the tournament.

WCC men’s tournament

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas

Thursday

Game 1: No. 9 San Diego vs. No. 8 San Francisco, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 10 Portland, 9 p.m.

Friday

Game 3: No. 5 Loyola Marymount vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Pacific vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m.

Saturday (quarterfinals)

Game 5: No. 4 Saint Mary’s vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Pepperdine vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday (semifinals)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

No. 2 BYU vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship, 6 p.m.

WCC women’s tournament

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas

Thursday

Game 1: No. 9 Pepperdine vs. No. 8 Loyola Marymount, 12:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 2: No. 5 Portland vs. Game 1 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 3: No. 6 Pacific vs. No. 7 Saint Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Saturday (quarterfinals)

Game 4: No. 4 Santa Clara vs. Game 2 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 5: No. 3 San Francisco vs. Game 3 winner, 2 p.m.

Monday (semifinals)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Game 4 winner, 11 a.m.

No. 2 BYU vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship, 1 p.m.