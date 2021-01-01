Gonzaga-San Francisco key matchup: Speedy Jamaree Bouyea steers offense

Senior guard Jamaree Bouyea was the catalyst as San Francisco rallied from a 10-point deficit to win its West Coast Conference opener Thursday over San Diego.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bouyea was the only USF player to reach double figures (24 points) and added seven rebounds and five assists. He elevated his scoring average to 18.0 per game to go with 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Bouyea, a preseason All-WCC selection, has accounted for 44% of the team’s field goals in the past three games with 18 baskets and 12 assists.

“He’s a fantastic player,” Dons coach Todd Golden said. “I think he’s one of the better guards in the country.”

It’ll be an interesting matchup with the fleet-footed duo of Bouyea and junior Khalil Shabazz (6-1, 170) against Gonzaga’s taller, physical guards. Jalen Suggs, who has missed the past two games with a leg injury, probably would line up against Bouyea if he returns to the lineup with Joel Ayayi on Shabazz.

GU’s options include Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Cook and Dominick Harris.

The Zags will attempt to limit damage behind the 3-point arc – Bouyea and Shabazz have combined for 129 attempts – and on dribble penetration, with help from the frontcourt. Meanwhile, GU guards could have an opportunity to exploit their size advantage.