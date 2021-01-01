The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 38° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

Stock exchange delisting three China companies under Trump order

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 1, 2021

This photo from Nov. 5 shows President Donald Trump at the White House. Trump signed an executive order booting three Chinese companies off the New York Stock Exchange. (Associated Press)
This photo from Nov. 5 shows President Donald Trump at the White House. Trump signed an executive order booting three Chinese companies off the New York Stock Exchange. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

NEW YORK — Three Chinese companies will be booted off the New York Stock Exchange this month under an executive order signed in November by President Donald Trump.

The exchange says China Telecom Corp. Limited, China Mobile Limited, and China Unicom Hong Kong Limited will be delisted from the exchange. Trump issued an order Nov. 12 barring investment in publicly traded companies that the U.S. government says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

The statement issued late Thursday says the exchange will suspend trading of the companies as early as Jan. 7 or as late as Jan. 11. It says the stock issuers can appeal to a committee of the NYSE’s board.

The Chinese government has accused Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to hamper competition and has warned that Trump’s order would hurt U.S. and other investors worldwide.

Political analysts expect little change in policy under President-elect Joe Biden due to widespread frustration with China’s trade and human rights records and accusations of spying and technology theft.

U.S. officials have complained that China’s ruling Communist Party takes advantage of access to American technology and investment to expand its military, already one of the world’s biggest and most heavily armed.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business