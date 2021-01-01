Washington men’s basketball game against Arizona State postponed due to Sun Devils’ COVID-19 issues

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Washington men’s basketball team’s game against Arizona State that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 developments within the ASU program, the Pac-12 Conference announced.

The contest had been in jeopardy considering the Sun Devils were forced to postpone Thursday’s game at Washington State and remained in Tempe, Arizona.

Following Thursday’s 80-53 defeat against Arizona, coach Mike Hopkins said there had been no update regarding the ASU game and was preparing to play.

Like many programs across the country, Washington has been forced to reconfigure its schedule due to the coronavirus.

The Huskies canceled their season-opening tournament at Alaska Airlines Arena and arranged a couple of last-minute nonconference games against Baylor and UC Riverside in Las Vegas, which resulted in an 86-52 defeat and a 57-42 loss, respectively.

This is Washington’s first Pac-12 game that’s been postponed by COVID-19 protocols.

The Pac-12 will work with Washington and Arizona State to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest, UW said in a news release.

The Huskies (1-7, 0-3 Pac-12) play their next four games on the road. Next week they travel to the Bay Area to face Stanford on Thursday and California on Jan. 9.

UW is expected to remain in California and bus down to Los Angeles for games against USC on Jan. 14 and UCLA on Jan. 16.