Washington State women hold off Utah, move to 5-1
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 1, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY – Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 23 points and had four steals as Washington State held off a late Utah push to earn a 79-74 victory Saturday.
Ula Motuga and Bella Murekatete added 16 points apiece for the Cougars (5-1, 3-1 Pac-12). Murekatete also grabbed eight rebounds.
Andrea Torres paced the Utes (2-5, 1-5) with 14 points.
Washington State shot 50% from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range. Utah shot 46.6% overall and 31.8% from deep.
Washington State forced 18 Utah turnovers.
The Cougars face Colorado at 11 a.m. Sunday in Boulder, Colorado.
