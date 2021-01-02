Area women’s basketball: Natalie Klinker’s double-double helps Idaho rebound for win at Northern Arizona

From staff reports

Natalie Klinker notched a double-double with 15 rebounds and 14 points as Idaho dominated Northern Arizona on the glass to earn a 66-59 win Saturday in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The Vandals (4-4, 3-1 Big Sky) outrebounded the Lumberjacks 49-36, including a 14-7 advantage on the offensive glass.

Gina Marxen led UI with 15 points, while Beyonce Bea added 13 points and nine boards.

Khiarica Rasheed paced NAU with 19 points. The Lumberjacks handed Idaho its first conference loss with a 84-62 victory Thursday.

“I thought we came out with a lot of energy and focus that we didn’t have on Thursday,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said in a team release. “We wanted to ramp of the pressure defensively and not let them do what they want because they are a very talented offensive team.”

The Vandals host Southern Utah on Thursday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (noon) in Moscow, Idaho.

Eastern Washington 73, Portland State 67: Maisie Burnham scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Eagles (3-6, 2-2 Big Sky) past the Vikings (1-3, 0-2) for their second straight win.

Kennedy Dickie added 17 points and 11 rebounds for EWU.

Burnham, a former Liberty High School standout, added five rebounds and four steals.

Jada Lewis paced Portland State with 20 points.

Eastern shot 36% from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, while forcing PSU into 21 turnovers. PSU shot 40% overall and 38.7% from deep.

The Eagles host Weber State on Thursday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (noon) at Reese Court in Cheney.