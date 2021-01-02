Pedestrian killed in Pend Oreille County hit-and-run

About a mile south of Cusick around 10 p.m., a person was killed by a driver that fled, according to a Washington State Patrol new release.

The pedestrian was in the southbound lane of State Route 20 at milepost 420 when a car traveling in that lane struck the person, the release said.

Responders performed CPR and had a Life Flight helicopter en route as of 10:40 p.m., but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

As of 2:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol had not identified the involved car, driver nor the victim. Their press release did not include age or sex of the victim.

Washington State Patrol did not immediately respond to a message from the Spokesman-Review for more information.