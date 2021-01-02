Cache Reset
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga opens WCC play against San Francisco

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-0, 0-0 WCC) host the San Francisco Dons (7-4, 1-0) tonight at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. PST. You can watch on ESPN2.

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Jamaree Bouyea (USF) 18.0 54.3 72.2
Corey Kispert (GU) 21.1 61.6 88.0
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Dzmitry Ryuny (USF) 6.6 5.5 1.2
Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.8 5.9 1.9
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Jamaree Bouyea (USF) 4.1 2.4 31.9
Jalen Suggs (GU) 5.9 2.7 27.3

Team stats

  San Francisco Gonzaga
Points 75.5 96.2
Points allowed 67.5 73.6
Field goal pct. 43.8 55.7
Rebounds 36.5 39.8
Assists 13.5 21.3
Blocks 3.4 2.8
Steals 6.5 9.1
Streak Won 2 Won 9

Game preview

Follow along with the Zags

