Child hospitalized after house fire in Logan neighborhood Sunday morning

A young child was in critical condition Sunday morning after a house fire in Spokane’s Logan neighborhood. Four adults were also taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening, according to the Spokane Fire Department.

At about 1:20 a.m. the Spokane Fire Department received reports of a house fire in the 1200 block of East Illinois Avenue.

Firefirefighters arrived within four minutes to find heavy fire on the first floor of the home and people still inside, according to the Fire Department.

Six people were able to evacuate or were rescued by firefighters as they began to fight the fire and search the home.

A child was found in the first-floor bathroom and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the Fire Department said. Four other adults were taken to the hospital as well with one adult refusing transport, the Fire Department said.

Investigators determined items placed near the home’s fireplace caught fire. It was ruled accidental, the fire department said.

The damage was estimated at about $100,000, according to the Fire Department.