Hawaii receiver, Union High product Lincoln Victor announces transfer to Washington State

When Lincoln Victor announced plans to transfer from the University of Hawaii last month, many pegged Washington State as a potential landing spot for the wide receiver.

It made sense for a few reasons: Victor grew up in Camas, Washington, signed at Hawaii with Nick Rolovich before the coach’s final season with the Rainbow Warriors and spent one year playing in Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense.

Apparently there was mutual interest in a reunion. On Sunday, Victor announced on Twitter he’d be returning to the Evergreen State to play in the Pac-12 – a move that will bolster the depth in WSU’s receiver room and give Rolovich’s team another viable option on punt and kickoff returns.

Vision remains the same, just more hungry.

WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura, a native of Honolulu, expressed his excitement on social media when learning of Victor’s decision.

“Let’s go!!!” de Laura tweeted.

Victor, who was born in Pukalani, Maui, spent much of his childhood in the state of Washington and played high school football at Union in Vancouver, wining 2018 Associated Press 4A State Player of the Year honors after leading the 14-0 Papermakers to a state championship.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound receiver signed with Rolovich and the Rainbow Warriors in February of 2019, catching three touchdown passes as a true freshman while serving as Hawaii’s primary kick returner, accumulating 494 yards on 26 kick returns. In two seasons in Honolulu, Victor caught 12 passes for 103 yards. He had a key 42-yard run in a 2019 game that helped the Rainbow Warriors seal a win against UNLV.

With the addition of Victor, the Cougars could potentially have 16 scholarship receivers on the roster in 2021: Calvin Jackson Jr., Renard Bell, Travell Harris, Jamire Calvin, Joey Hobert, Jay Wilkerson, Donovan Ollie, Billy Pospisil, Brandon Gray, Cedrick Pellum, Marshawn Buchanan, CJ Moore, Orion Peters, Joshua Meredith, De’Zhaun Stribling. That list doesn’t include walk-on Lucas Bacon, who started in all four games at “X” receiver in 2020.

Victor will have three years of eligibility remaining starting in 2021 and could play a key role for the team in 2022, with seniors Bell and Jackson Jr. both graduating.