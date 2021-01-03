The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Sports >  Area sports

Local NFL roundup: Ex-Idaho defensive end Benson Mayowa helps Seahawks seal win over 49ers

UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 4, 2021

San Francisco quarterback C.J. Beathard is sacked by Seahawks defensive end Benson Mayowa during the first half Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin)
From staff and wire reports

Former Idaho defensive end Benson Mayowa helped seal the Seattle Seahawks’ 26-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Mayowa forced a late strip-sack of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard as the Seahawks held onto their narrow lead, preserving the NFC West victory.

Mayowa had two sacks and a forced fumble for the NFL West champion Seahawks (12-4), who will host the rival Los Angeles Rams (10-6) in the first round of the NFL playoffs next Saturday .

San Francisco (6-10) was led in receiving by former Eastern Washington standout Kendrick Bourne, who hauled in five passes for 76 yards.

San Francisco receiver River Cracraft, a former Washington State standout, had two catches for 17 yards and returned four punts for 36 yards.

Offensive lineman and former Idaho Vandals All-American Mike Iupati was on the Sea- hawks’ inactive list.

Hercules Mata’afa (WSU), defensive tackle, Minnesota Vikings: Mata’afa had one tackle and a sack in a 37-35 road victory over the Detroit Lions.

Frankie Luvu (WSU), linebacker, New York Jets: Luvu had five tackles, a sack and batted down a pass in a 28-14 road loss to the New England Patriots.

Jalen Thompson (WSU), defensive back, Arizona Cardinals: Thompson had five tackles in a 18-7 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Samson Ebukam (EWU), linebacker, Los Angeles Rams: Ebukam had three tackles, two sacks and a two quarterback hits against Arizona.

Nsimba Webster (EWU), wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams: Webster returned one punt for 22 yards in the win over Arizona.

Cooper Kupp (EWU), wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp was inactive on Sunday after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

