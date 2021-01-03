Local NFL roundup: Ex-Idaho defensive end Benson Mayowa helps Seahawks seal win over 49ers

From staff and wire reports

Former Idaho defensive end Benson Mayowa helped seal the Seattle Seahawks’ 26-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Mayowa forced a late strip-sack of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard as the Seahawks held onto their narrow lead, preserving the NFC West victory.

Mayowa had two sacks and a forced fumble for the NFL West champion Seahawks (12-4), who will host the rival Los Angeles Rams (10-6) in the first round of the NFL playoffs next Saturday .

San Francisco (6-10) was led in receiving by former Eastern Washington standout Kendrick Bourne, who hauled in five passes for 76 yards.

San Francisco receiver River Cracraft, a former Washington State standout, had two catches for 17 yards and returned four punts for 36 yards.

Offensive lineman and former Idaho Vandals All-American Mike Iupati was on the Sea- hawks’ inactive list.

Hercules Mata’afa (WSU), defensive tackle, Minnesota Vikings: Mata’afa had one tackle and a sack in a 37-35 road victory over the Detroit Lions.

Frankie Luvu (WSU), linebacker, New York Jets: Luvu had five tackles, a sack and batted down a pass in a 28-14 road loss to the New England Patriots.

Jalen Thompson (WSU), defensive back, Arizona Cardinals: Thompson had five tackles in a 18-7 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Samson Ebukam (EWU), linebacker, Los Angeles Rams: Ebukam had three tackles, two sacks and a two quarterback hits against Arizona.

Nsimba Webster (EWU), wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams: Webster returned one punt for 22 yards in the win over Arizona.

Cooper Kupp (EWU), wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp was inactive on Sunday after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.