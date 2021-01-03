More than 200 new COVID cases and one death reported in Spokane on Sunday

In Spokane County more than 200 people were recorded as testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Spokane Regional Health District. One person died overnight as well.

Since the virus first came to the county in March, 27,272 people have tested positive and 372 people have died, according to health district data.

Nine more people were hospitalized overnight, bringing the total to 102 hospitalizations in the county.

More than 1,200 Spokanites have tested positive for the virus in the first three days of 2021. Of those cases, 20.6% were in the 20-29 age bracket and 21.4% were in the 30- 39 age bracket.

The Panhandle Health District does not publish COVID-19 case data over the weekend and has not reported new cases counts since New Year’s Eve.

Nearly 300,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported nationwide Sunday, according to an analysis by Johns Hopkins University. More than 350,000 Americans have now died after contracting COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the university.