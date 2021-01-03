Positive COVID-19 test, contact protocol leads to shutdown of Eastern Washington men’s basketball program
UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 3, 2021
The coronavirus continues to take a toll on the Eastern Washington men’s basketball program.
After a player tested positive last week and several others began to quarantine following COVID-19 contact protocols, EWU (2-4, 1-0) has ceased basketball operations until Jan. 10, according to fourth-year head coach Shantay Legans.
Big Sky Conference games home against Portland State were canceled last week and a weekend series Jan. 7 and Jan. 10 at Weber State is also canceled.
EWU, which will miss five of its first six Big Sky games, returns to action Jan. 14 in Cheney against Southern Utah, nearly a month after its previous game, a 80-64 win at Northern Arizona on Dec. 19.
Six Big Sky Conference men’s basketball games were canceled last week. They likely won’t be rescheduled, according to the the conference, and the league champion and conference tournament seeding will be decided by winning percentage.
Three EWU players and an an assistant coach have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the season.
Positive coronavirus tests within EWU and its opponents have led to eight cancellations and three postponements for the Eagles, who played six players in a 71-68 season-opening loss at Washington State while several players quarantined.
