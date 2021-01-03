Russell Wilson called the Seahawks’ garbage-time pass to David Moore to earn Moore a $100,000 bonus

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

If you were surprised to see the Seahawks actually run a play when they got the ball back with 22 seconds left and a 26-23 lead Sunday against the 49ers, coach Pete Carroll was, too.

But there was as purpose for Russell Wilson deciding to change the call of a kneel down to instead call a play in which he tossed it quickly to receiver David Moore as Moore ran in front of him at the snap.

The play gained five yards, but more importantly was the 35th reception of the season for Moore, which earned him a $100,000 bonus.

“We called that play because David had $100,000 if he gets that catch,’’ Wilson said. “So you know, it’s a blessing to be able to help his family and his daughter and all that stuff. It was part of the game, we wanted to get him that catch and so we were able to dial that up for him that last play.’’

That catch was the only one of the game for Moore, a fourth-year receiver who finished with 417 yards on 35 catches, the latter number a career high.

Wilson confirmed later that the original call was a kneel down.

“We were going to kneel it and then we ended up changing it,’’ Wilson said, saying he had been talking with quarterbacks coach Austin Davis on the sidelines before the series, which began after Seattle recovered an onside kick after the 49ers final touchdown.

“Austin actually said, ‘Hey, let’s get it done, let’s get it done,’’’ Wilson said. ” … So when we ended up calling it and I said, ‘Dave you’re going to get the ball right here, here we go,’ kind of winked at him. So that was pretty cool.’’

Wilson may have been particularly eager to do Moore a little favor after Moore had to take a pay cut at the start of the season.

Moore was a restricted free agent at the end of last season and initially signed a tender for a non-guaranteed $2.13 million.

But as cutdown day neared in September, Moore agreed to a restructured deal for a salary of $825,000 and a signing bonus of $75,000. Moore may have had to agree to the deal to assure he stayed with the team because the Seahawks may not have kept Moore at the higher price.

So, at the least, Wilson made sure he got some of that money back at the last possible minute.

“He’s worked so hard this year,’’ Wilson said. “He’s definitely earned it.’’