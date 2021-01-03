The Dirt: Permit reveals Amazon is behind delivery station at former Lowe’s site in north Spokane

Amazon is the company behind plans for a large delivery station and warehouse at the former site of Lowe’s Home Improvement in north Spokane, according to a permit filed with the city last week.

Amazon filed a permit to demolish the interior of the former Lowe’s building. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant will subsequently convert the 117,000-square-foot building into a delivery station and 9,600-square-foot office at 6902 N. Division St.

The project – described as a “final-stop delivery facility” in documents filed with the city – also calls for a new loading dock south of the proposed delivery station, development of a new parking lot with 74 spaces for fleet vehicles, 117 employee parking spaces and van-queuing area.

Amazon’s delivery stations prepare customer orders for “last-mile delivery” to customers.

A conditional use permit application filed with the city also indicates developers will convert a 4-acre site south of the delivery center at 6720 N. Division St. into an additional parking lot for fleet van parking.

Amazon declined to comment on its involvement with the project, which is listed as DSK2 Amazon on Google Maps.

“We are constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop sites to best serve customers, however, we don’t provide information on our future roadmap,” Karen Riley Sawyer, an Amazon spokeswoman, said in an email.

More than 200 people will be working at the delivery station, according to project documents.

The interior demolition permit is valued at $200,000, according to the application.

The delivery station project was estimated at $15 million in a preliminary application filed with the city.

Seattle-based MG2 Architecture is designing the project. Tualatin, Oregon-based Perlo Construction is the project contractor.

Spokane developer Harlan Douglass is the property owner.

An unnamed company also filed a permit application in November to build an Amazon-like distribution center – referred to as Project Fireball-GEG2 – in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Public Schools moves forward with plans for middle school

Spokane Public Schools is moving forward with building its Northwest Middle School at Albi.

Spokane Public Schools applied for a permit to build the $43 million, 137,300-square-foot middle school at 5020 W. Wellesley Ave. Plans also call for a new parking lot and playfields.

Spokane-based Garco Construction Inc. is the project contractor. NAC Architecture, of Spokane, is designing the school.

Northwest Middle School, which is one of several projects approved by voters in a 2018 bond, is scheduled to open in August 2022, according to the Spokane Public Schools website.

Assisted living and memory care facility coming to Spokane Valley

A new assisted living and memory care facility is coming to Spokane Valley, according to an environmental review filed with the Washington State Department of Ecology.

The environmental review indicates plans to build a 53,300-square-foot facility, Magnolia Place, on 4.5 acres at 16522 E. Desmet Court., which is east of Hampton Inn & Suites Spokane Valley.

Magnolia Place, when complete, will have 80 assisted living and 44 memory care units with 79 parking spaces, according to the environmental review.

Hanson Industries Inc., of Spokane Valley, is the property owner, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Century 21 Beutler & Associates plans new office north of Spokane River

Century 21 Beutler & Associates is planning a new office in a building formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports on the north bank of the Spokane River.

Property owner Riveredge LLC, of Spokane, filed an application to change the use of a 9,500-square-foot space in the building from retail to office.

Plans call for new offices, conference rooms and a kitchen at 101 N. River Drive, according to the application.

Spokane Valley-based Mercier Architecture & Planning is the project architect. Construction Associates of Spokane Inc. is the project contractor.