cit_210105_corrections

Wrong attribution

Due to technical issues, Sunday’s story by Orion Donovan-Smith on the war in Afghanistan incorrectly attributed a quote to Col. (ret.) Brian Newberry. The following paragraph was written by the reporter, not a statement by Col. Newberry: Everyone whose life has been touched by the war in Afghanistan grapples with some version of that question: Was it worth it? Was it the right thing to do?

