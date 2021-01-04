cit_210105_corrections
UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 4, 2021
Wrong attribution
Due to technical issues, Sunday’s story by Orion Donovan-Smith on the war in Afghanistan incorrectly attributed a quote to Col. (ret.) Brian Newberry. The following paragraph was written by the reporter, not a statement by Col. Newberry: Everyone whose life has been touched by the war in Afghanistan grapples with some version of that question: Was it worth it? Was it the right thing to do?
Orion Donovan-Smith's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.