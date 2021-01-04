First week of January expected to be rainy and mild, with chance of flooding south of Spokane

Weather in the greater Spokane area is expected to be slightly warmer than average, and mild compared to the torrent of snow and rain that blanketed the area last week.

This week temperatures are expected to be about 10 degrees above normal, with daily highs around 40 degrees instead of the typical 30-degree daily high in early January, said Greg Koch, a meteorologist at Spokane’s National Weather Service office on the West Plains.

There is some risk of mild flooding, but mostly in the Palouse area.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Paradise Creek, which runs through Moscow, Idaho, due to rising water through midnight Monday, but there was no flooding as of Monday afternoon, Koch said.

Koch said weather on Tuesday is expected to be calm, mild and possibly sunny, a brief respite before another wet weather system moves into the area Wednesday. He said Tuesday night, or early Wednesday rain, and possibly snow is expected. He said around a quarter-inch of rain is expected.

According to the National Weather Service, less than half an inch of snow is expected.

He said Thursday and the rest of the week is expected to be calm and warmer than average with light precipitation.